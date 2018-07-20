Get ready to be wowed. American Horror Story gave fans a bone-chilling look into what to expect in the upcoming Murder House–Coven crossover season with creepy new artwork — and revealed the highly anticipated title.

In two images that show a demonic hand poking and playing with a blood-red baby, the official title of Apocalypse is written alongside, allowing viewers to brace themselves for what’s to come.

The images — which were released in the early hours of Friday, July 20 — also reveal the premiere date of September 12.

A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on Jul 20, 2018 at 12:18am PDT

Though much is still left to the imagination, social media commenters couldn’t help but speculate that the baby in the artwork is that of the “demon baby” who Connie Britton’s Vivian gave birth to in the season one Murder House finale. The infant was taken by Jessica Lange’s Constance.

“Murder house baby, when Sarah Paulsons character said a child born of the living and the dead would result in an antichrist, the end of the world/’apocalypse,’” one fan wrote. Another added: “I wonder if this is the baby that was born at the end of murder house????”

AHS creator creator Ryan Murphy gave fans of the franchise exciting news in June when he revealed that season 8 was coming sooner than expected.

“The Coven/Murder House AHS crossover season won’t be happening next year…because it’s happening THIS YEAR,” he tweeted at the time. “AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER.”

Murder House premiered in 2011 and starred Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, Taissa Farmiga and Evan Peters. Coven, meanwhile, is the third season, and aired in 2013.

As for who will return, Murphy previously revealed that Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman and Joan Collins will all be part of the season 8 cast.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 12, on FX.

