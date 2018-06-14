Get your spells ready. Season 8 of American Horror Story is heading back to where it all started. Ryan Murphy, the creator of the franchise, tweeted a new clue on Thursday, June 14.

“The Coven/Murder House AHS crossover season won’t be happening next year…because it’s happening THIS YEAR,” he wrote. “AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER.”

American Horror Story: Murder House was the first season of the franchise in 2011, starring Connie Britton, Dermott Mulroney, Taissa Farmiga and Evan Peters. In 2013, Murphy introduced Coven.

Murphy previously revealed that Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Kathy Bates will return for the eighth season of the series. Paulson appeared as Billie Dean Howard in Murder House, and Cordelia Foxx in Coven. Peters played the killer Tate Langdon in Murder House, and Kyle Spencer in Coven. Bates, however, did not appear in Murder House, but joined the show in Coven as Madame Delphine LaLaurie.

Season 8 will also once again feature Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman. Joan Collins will also join the franchise, playing one of the character’s grandmother.

“It’s a season unlike anything we’ve done because there’s a big hook to it. There’s a huge thing that happens in episode five,” Murphy told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on Monday, June 11. “You will see so many fan favorites return that you’ll feel like it’s The Love Boat. It’s a very high concept.”

Seasons 1 through 6 of American Horror Story is currently streaming on Netflix.

