Demi Lovato made a statement with her date at the 2017 American Music Awards! The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was joined by Danica Roem, who was elected Virginia’s first transgender legislator earlier this month, on the red carpet at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater on Sunday, November 19.

“We contacted because I heard her story. She’s the first out and seated transgender state legislator in American history,” Lovato, 25, told E! on the red carpet. “When I heard that, I was just completely inspired by it. My story with ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ is all about bullying and I wanted to have her in the audience with me tonight because I feel like we’ve been through some of the same things and now we get to share this experience together.”

Roem, 33, added that it’s “really overwhelming” thinking about the inauguration coming on January 10, but she’s extremely thrilled to be at the AMAs with Lovato. “I’m also really grateful that Demi has spent her career advocating for people who need a voice when the feel voiceless.”

“Demi Lovato and Danica Roem are two strong and inspirational women who embody the need for all Americans to stand together united and to take action today against any form of discrimination and oppression,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “Danica Roem is a trailblazer whose win in Virginia showcased both how young people and marginalized communities can impact voting results and how every American deserves an opportunity to work hard and achieve their dreams.”

“Demi Lovato continues her legacy of raising the bar for entertaining audiences around the world and for spotlighting social issues that need the most attention,” Ellis added.

