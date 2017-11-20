American Music Awards 2017: What You Didn’t See on TV

Some of the biggest names in music headed to Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 19, for the 2017 American Music Awards. While the star-studded ceremony aired live on ABC, many moments didn’t make it into the three-hour telecast. Luckily, Us Weekly was there to witness it all. Check out everything you didn’t see on TV!

5:12 p.m. PT: Demi Lovato walked by Rachel Platten while performing “Sorry Not Sorry.” Platten cheered and started dancing and was on her feet clapping throughout the entire song.

5:20 p.m.: The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall had trouble walking back to his seat because he was being swarmed by fans and seat fillers.

5:21 p.m.: DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck, were sitting in the front row. Tuck held their son, Asahd, 12 months, and bottle-fed him while her husband laughed and chatted with the people sitting next to him.

5:21 p.m.: Pink said she was cold and stood up to put on her jacket before posing for a photo. Someone came up to her and shook her hand to tell her she did a great job performing. She thanked them and sat down. At one point, Pink took pictures of her husband, Carey Hart, with fans.

5:22 p.m.: Nicole Kidman sipped on a drink and leaned into her husband, Keith Urban. They were talking really quietly, smiling and playing footsie. They were very affectionate during commercial breaks, taking selfies and laughing with Pink and Diana Ross. They looked so in love and happy.

5:27 p.m.: Hailee Steinfeld ran forward after her performance and high-fived a bunch of fans standing near the stage.

5:30 p.m.: Jamie Foxx wrapped his arm around his daughter Corinne while they talked to friends.

5:35 p.m.: Laura Marano snapped her fingers in her seat and sang along to Maroon 5’s “What Lovers Do” during a commercial break.

5:37 p.m.: Tuck enjoyed a drink while a show attendant held Asahd.

5:38 p.m.: Urban put his hand on Kidman’s knee. They both looked super calm while making small talk.

5:40 p.m.: Urban stood up and danced while Nicole laughed in her seat.

5:48 p.m.: The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart and Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds shook hands. Taggart said, “Good to see you. You playin’ tonight?”

5:50 p.m.: Urban and Kidman took a photo with a fan who showered them with compliments. The country singer nodded and said, “Thank you” several times while the Australian actress said, “You’re so sweet.”

5:52 p.m.: Kelly Rowland sat near Platten. The former Destiny’s Child singer hugged a friend and said, “It’s great to see you.” The two then squeezed each other’s hands and whispered for a moment.

5:54 p.m.: Justin Hartley handed Urban’s awards to Kidman and kissed both of her cheeks.

6:00 p.m.: Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita danced in their seats during a commercial break.

6:26 p.m.: Kelly Clarkson hugged a friend and posed for a photo.

6:34 p.m.: Macklemore and Skylar Grey shook hands with people in the front row and thanked them after their performance.

6:35 p.m.: Portugal the Man’s performance was the second most energetic (behind BTS) and almost everyone stood up and danced. At the end of their hit “Feel It Still,” a sign flashed across the screen behind the band, inviting fans to meet them for drinks on them after the show.

6:42 p.m.: A seat filler said Lovato walked by her and was so sweet. The seat filler said the pop star talked to fans for a moment and seemed super humbled by the experience.

6:43 p.m.: Steinfeld stood up and hugged Taggart. He kissed her cheek and said, “Great to see you.”

6:44 p.m.: Steinfeld recorded Alessia Cara’s performance with Zedd on her phone.

6:58 p.m.: A couple walked by Hartley and his wife, Chrishell Stause, to congratulate them on their nuptials. The This Is Us star and the soap opera actress thanked the couple and shook their hands.

6:59 p.m.: Niall Horan shook hands with the people sitting next to him and hugged four or five people before walking on stage to accept the AMA for New Artist of the Year.

7:05 p.m.: Pink received a standing ovation inside the theater after her death-defying performance outside.

7:13 p.m.: The Chainsmokers chatted with Florida Georgina Line.

7:16 p.m.: Ansel Elgort hugged Imagine Dragons’ Reynolds. A fan then came up to the Fault in Our Stars actor to ask for a photo and he agreed.

7:20 p.m.: Presenters Kat Graham and Rowland cracked a joke between the two of them before walking off stage.

7:22 p.m.: Hartley took selfies with a line of waiting fans.

7:23 p.m.: Linkin Park made an emotional appearance while accepting the award for Favorite Alternative Rock Artist. Their family members clapped in the audience and a few of them teared up during the band’s tribute to Chester Bennington. People around them were squeezing their shoulders and tapping their backs.

7:25 p.m.: Stause danced, jumped and sang while Clarkson performed “Miss Independent.”

7:29 p.m.: Stause kissed Hartley’s cheek and whispered something in his ear.

7:30 p.m.: Lovato walked in front of the stage and waved to fans. Nick Jonas walked right behind her. They were sitting together earlier during Clarkson’s performance.

7:32 p.m.: Marano held a drink and cheered for BTS while returning from the lobby.

7:33 p.m.: Woodward used her phone to record The Chainsmokers introducing BTS.

7:35 p.m.: The theater was absolutely insane during BTS’ performance. It was so loud. People had giant posters for them and were going crazy.

With reporting by Emily Marcus.

