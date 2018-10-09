Pregnant Carrie Underwood was in full mom mode while walking the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday, October 9.

The “Cry Pretty” artist, 35, glowed as she strutted down the carpet prior to her performance at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The American Idol alum sported a long black dress with a thigh-high slit that highlighted her toned legs and showed off her baby bump.

Underwood wore her classic blonde locks down and straight and paired her ensemble with gold statement earrings and heels. While speaking to reporters, the songstress gushed over her son, Isaiah, whom she shares with husband Mike Fisher.

“[He’s] very excited,” the Oklahoma-native said of the 3-year-old becoming a big brother soon. “I’m not sure he quite realizes how his life is gonna change but right now he’s very sweet.”

Underwood — who tied the knot with the NHL player, 38, in 2010 — announced the news of baby No. 2 in a surprise video posted to her Instagram page in August.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” Underwood gushed in the clip. “We’re just so excited and glad you guys can share this with us and be a part of it. Love you guys! We will see you on the road in 2019!”

The following month, Underwood revealed in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning that she had suffered three miscarriages in the past two years. The singer also had a rough 2017 after suffering a fall outside her home leading to multiple injuries, including dozens of stitches to her face.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!