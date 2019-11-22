



The stars will align at the American Music Awards 2019, which kick off from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24. Ciara is set to host the star-studded awards, fan-voted show that has the potential to break some records.

Us Weekly has round up all the details to know before the big night.

When Does It Start?

The show begins on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Who Is Presenting?

The following have been announced as presenters: Jenna Dewan, Billy Porter, Chadwick Boseman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Platt, Katherine Langford, Constance Wu, Dan + Shay, David Dobrik, Dan Levy, Paula Abdul, Tyra Banks, Kelsea Ballerini, Heidi Klum, Regina King, singer Kane Brown, Misty Copeland, Michael Ealy, Maddie Hasson, Maya Hawke, Jameela Jamil, Jharrel Jerome, Taran Killam, Cobie Smulders, Megan Thee Stallion, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Pete Wentz and Rivers Cuomo. Plus, Carole King will present the Artist of the Decade Award to Taylor Swift, who has been going through a bit of drama around the ownership of her music.

“Taylor has had to plan a different performance for the AMAs because Big Machine has not waived the rerecord restriction provision and they have claimed the re-broadcast would be a breach of her contract,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the show. “Our show is taped to air later in over 200 countries, is available on video on demand and posts on YouTube after the live performance airs.”

Who Is Performing?

The list is quite the long one: Swift, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World, Toni Braxton, Green Day, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Kesha featuring Big Freedia, Dua Lipa and Thomas Rhett. Shania Twain will be performing a medley of her greatest hits and Post Malone, Travis Scott and Ozzy Osbourne will collaborate together.

Who Is Nominated?

Post Malone leads with seven nominations and Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish follow closely behind with six. Meanwhile, Swift received five nominations. Michael Jackson currently holds the title of most AMAs of all time with 24. Swift currently has 23. Other nominees include Billy Ray Cyrus, Khalid, Mai, Lady Gaga, Drake, Dan + Shay, Carrie Underwood and many more.