Keeping it light and breezy throughout the rest of 2018. Amy Adams revealed how her holiday plans were affected by her recent 2019 Golden Globes nominations.

“I’m in check out [mode],” the actress, 44, told Us Weekly at the Vice world premiere in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, December 11. “Yeah, I’m very talented at checking out!”

Nominations for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Thursday, December 6. Adams garnered nods in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television categories for Vice and Sharp Objects, respectively.

The Justice League star won’t be changing up her holiday diet either, though the awards show falls in early January. “I kind of put it off and then it’s usually a panic up until the Golden Globes,” she explained. “Like, ‘Oh, OK. Go, go, go. Get on that treadmill!’ I love indulging.”

Don’t expect to see Adams’ mini-me, daughter Aviana with husband Darren Le Gallo, on the red carpet. In fact, the five-time Oscar nominee doesn’t even want the 8-year-old to know she’s famous. “Don’t tell her that! No, she has no idea,” she noted. “She [will] get to go when she’s like 18!”

The Arrival actress has even more to celebrate since earning two more nominations for the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday, December 12. She is up for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Vice and Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series for Sharp Objects at the January 27 ceremony.

The 2019 Golden Globes air on NBC Sunday, January 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!