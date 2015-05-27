Big new gig? Amy Schumer stole the show on this week's episode of The Bachelorette, when she visited star Kaitlyn Bristowe and her suitors, and now ABC has big plans to continue the comedian's run with the dating series.

Schumer, 33, dropped in on season 11 of The Bachelorette and helped lead a challenge for contestants that had them performing stand-up comedy. The hilarious star charmed way more than Bristowe's lineup of men, inspiring viewers to suggest that Schumer takes over the 12th season of the reality show.

"@amyschumer should be the next bachelorette. It'll be the best show on television," one Twitter user wrote. "Could Amy Schumer be the next Bachelorette please?!?! How can we make this happen?!?!" another added.

Executives and producers from ABC and Bachelor Nation took notice of the widespread support and weighed in. Robert Mills, who serves as the Senior Vice President of Alternative Series, Specials and Late-Night Programming for ABC Entertainment, tweeted after the episode, "OK here is the official offer to @amyschumer to become #TheBachelorette. Just say yes and we start tomorrow. #DraftAmy."

Bachelor executive producer Elan Gale, who makes appearances on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette from time to time, shared Mills' words on Twitter, adding, "This just in from our friends at ABC."

Schumer herself even saw Mills' tweet, responding, "Here I come!! #bachelorette." While there has been no official word from ABC, Mills and Bachelor host Chris Harrison added further hype to the idea.

Harrison wrote "Can't wait!" while Mills shared Schumer's tweet and added, "#Bachelornation we did it!!!! Dreams do come true. Stay tuned #TheBachelorette." Catch The Bachelorette Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

