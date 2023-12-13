The end of the year will once again bring a late holiday season treat when Bravo’s Andy Cohen and CNN’s Anderson Cooper join forces to manically host a countdown to 2024.

The IRL friends have hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live special together for the past seven years and have certainly brought joy to the small screen — and a touch of controversy.

The 2023 broadcast was a sober affair after Cohen, 55, went on a drunken rant one year prior about former New York City mayor Bill De Blasio. Cooper, 56, tried to rein Cohen in at the time, but the network subsequently banned the dynamic duo from drinking on the air.

With another live special on the horizon, Cohen is hopeful that he and Cooper will be celebrating the new year with libations in hand. “People want to see me make Anderson giggle, and hey love to see him do shots,” Cohen said on the December 13 episode of The Howard Stern Show.

Regardless of how tipsy they’ll be, the pair are excited to bring their antics back. “There’s no one I’d rather spend New Year’s Eve with and nowhere I’d rather be at midnight than New York’s Times Square!” Cooper teased in a press release.

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live:

Where Can You Watch CNN’s ‘New Year’s Eve Live’?

The show will air on December 31st beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CNN and will also be available to stream on CNN Max.

Who Is Hosting CNN’s ‘New Year’s Eve Live’?

In their seventh year of cohosting the special, Cohen and Cooper will be manning things from New York City’s Times Square. Sara Sidner and Cari Champion will take over at 12:30 a.m. ET to count down as the Central Time Zone celebrates in Austin, Texas.

Who Is Performing at CNN’s ‘New Year’s Eve Live’?

Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, Flo Rida, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker and Rod Stewart are set to perform during the broadcast. There will be guest appearances by Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang and his BFF Matt Rogers and interviews with Patti Labelle, Jeremy Renner, Neil Patrick Harris and more. Magician David Blaine rounds out the star-studded list.