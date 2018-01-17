There may be a major cast shakeup coming to the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Sources tell Us Weekly that producers are considering approaching former housewives Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita about returning to the series.

When asked if producers had approached her, Manzo exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 17, “It’s not a no and it’s certainly not a yes. It’s a who knows.”

Manzo, 56, left RHONJ after five seasons in 2013. She went on to star on Manzo’d With Children with her family for three seasons. The last episode of the spinoff aired in October 2016, and since then, Manzo has launched her homemade soap line on Etsy, Friendly Monkey Soap. Laurita, meanwhile, left the show after five seasons, but made appearances during season 6 and returned full-time for season 7 before exiting the series again.

“But for me it would be a major major decision that I would have to really think very long and very hard on. It’s not something that I would embrace wholeheartedly and say “let’s do this!” It’s something that I would consider very very heavily and for a long time,” Manzo added when asked if she would rejoin the show. “On my end it would have to be a very well thought out decision because it has so many layers to it at this point in my life. So many layers to it. I had so much fun doing Manzo’d. It was just an awesome awesome opportunity.”

As previously reported, Siggy Flicker officially decided to leave the Bravo hit after only two seasons in December 2017. “Looking back at the show I truly wanted to make a difference for Jersey and in Jersey and I realized that I had too many obstacles working against me and I couldn’t do it,” Flicker exclusively told Us at the time about why she decided to leave the series. “I feel like I lost the battle but I won the war because at the end of the day, everyone’s goal should be … to be happy.”

While Manzo told Us that she hasn’t watched the show in years “because once I left, I left,” she does keep in touch with some of the ladies.

“I speak to Jacqueline,” Manzo told Us about her sister-in-law. “I’m friends with Dolores [Catania]. We’ve been friends for 30 plus years so her and I are ride or die. We don’t speak every day but if she called me right now and said she needed me I’d go running and vice versa. Her family is very very close with the Manzo family but beyond that, no, I see Kathy [Wakile] every once in a while and it’s always good to see her and I think she’s a wonderful person. Melissa [Gorga] I don’t have any issues with but she hasn’t lived by me. She lives about a half hour away from me. And Teresa [Giudice] is Teresa, that’s no secret there.”

Giudice is the only full-time cast member still on RHONJ. Season 8 brought the return of Danielle Staub in a friend role.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

