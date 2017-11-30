Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have only been together for a year and a half, but the heartfelt holiday movie Love Actually may have foreseen their union long before that! As the star-studded film approaches its 17th anniversary, fans are taking to Twitter to draw adorable parallels between the engaged couple and their seemingly on-screen counterparts.

The 2003 film features several intermingled storylines, but one that is now catching the audience’s eye is the flirty, innocent relationship between two schoolmates. Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), a redheaded British boy, bares a shocking resemblance to Prince Harry, 33. However, nationalities aren’t the only thing that Sam and the royal have in common. The little boy struggles to find happiness after mourning the loss of his mother struggles to find happiness again after morning the loss of his mother — Prince Harry’s mother, Diana, died suddenly in a car accident when he was 12.

Enter Joanna (Olivia Olson), an American student studying at Sam’s school, who catches his eye and captures his heart. Not only can Joanna pass for a younger Markle, 36, but the two also share a passion for performing arts. While the Suits alum has a knack for acting, her younger opposite is a gifted singer.

The movie draws to a close as Joanna heads home to the States. However, before she boards her plane, Sam surprises her at their airport and professes his love for her. Need we say more?

Fans have taken to Twitter to compare Sam and Joanna’s relationship to Prince Harry and Markle’s.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the little kids who liked each other in Love Actually hahhaha I love this 😂😂😂💗 @meghanmarkle pic.twitter.com/JtFAifpKOE — trinityxholland (@trinityxholland) November 29, 2017

So is it just me who sees Sam and Joanna when I see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Wonder if he stopped her flight to Canada #LoveActually pic.twitter.com/uXr09TbyqT — Cellise McCoy (@cellisemccoy) November 27, 2017

As previously reported, palace officials announced Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement on Monday, November 27. The couple, who began dating in July 2016, will wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

Tell Us: Do Sam and Joanna remind you of Markle and Prince Harry?

