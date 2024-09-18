To celebrate Saturday Night Live reaching its milestone 50th season, a slew of star-studded hosts and musical guests have been tapped to kick off the fall episodes.

SNL confirmed the lineup of its October and November shows via social media on Wednesday, September 18. Fresh off her Sunday, September 15, Emmy Award win, Jean Smart will helm the season opener on the 28th. Smart, 73, will be joined by country singer Jelly Roll.

“The premiere of the 50th season of SNL. BRB going to cry for a few hours and call every family member I have,” Jelly Roll, 39, wrote via Instagram. “Bringing therapeutic music to my favorite show ever. God is Good.”

The impressive lineup doesn’t stop there as Ariana Grande, Michael Keaton and John Mulaney are also set to host the iconic variety series.

Keep scrolling to learn who’s hosting the SNL season 50 episodes — and how they are celebrating the news:

September 28: Jean Smart / Jelly Roll

The Hacks star gushed via Instagram that she was “so excited” to make her SNL debut, calling it a “bucket list” moment.

The episode will also be Jelly Roll’s debut on the sketch series.

“I’m about to cry. The premiere of the 50th season of SNL,” Jelly Roll wrote via X.

October 5: Nate Bargatze / Coldplay

The comedian hosted an October 2023 episode of SNL and will return one year later for another round. He shared the announcement via Instagram, tagging Coldplay’s account.

Coldplay, meanwhile, will play its eighth performance on the 30 Rock stage. (It will be frontman Chris Martin’s ninth time as he once performed solo in 2017.)

October 12: Ariana Grande / Stevie Nicks

Grande last appeared on SNL in March 2024, where she was the musical guest to Josh Brolin’s host. She will get to emcee the show herself on October 12 with the Fleetwood Mac star serving as the episodic performer.

“See you October 12,” Nicks, 78, simply tweeted.

Grande, 31, shared the announcement with a bubble emoji, a nod to her Wicked character of Galinda/Glinda. Costar Jonathan Bailey, who plays Fiyero, succinctly replied, “SCREAM.”

October 19: Michael Keaton / Billie Eilish

Keaton will host his third episode of SNL this fall, alongside fellow veteran Eilish.

“Coming baaaaack 😉 see u october 19th SNL,” Eilish, 22, wrote via Instagram.

November 12: John Mulaney / Chappell Roan

Mulaney, 42, became a member of the exclusive Five-Timers Club in 2022, and will come back for a sixth hosting round in November.

“This is the first I’m hearing of this,” the former SNL writer joked via X on Wednesday, sharing the official announcement.

Mulaney will be joined by the “Hot to Go” singer as she makes her SNL debut.

Saturday Night Live season 50 premieres on NBC Saturday, September 28, at 11: 30 p.m. ET.