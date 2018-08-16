Hours before the release of her highly anticipated album Sweetener, Ariana Grande hopped in the passenger seat for “Carpool Karaoke” on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday, August 15.

The pop star, 25, ran through several of her biggest hits, including “Side to Side” and “No Tears Left to Cry,” during the latest edition of the beloved late-night segment. She also took a moment to address one of the strangest rumors she has ever heard about herself.

“Tons of pregnancy stuff,” Grande, who is engaged to Pete Davidson, told host James Corden. “People really want me to be pregnant! They always want it. They want it; they want it so bad. Every other week, there’s a pregnancy thing.”

The Grammy nominee also laughed off another pesky rumor that she forces members of her team to carry her around everywhere she goes.

“There was a picture of me being carried by my tour manager ‘cause I had to shoot a video in point shoes,” she explained. “I posted it ‘cause I thought it was cute. And, like, my toes were bleeding! I was in pain. … That [rumor] is so stupid. Are you crazy?”

Grande and Corden, 39, then poked fun at the rumor when they stopped at a local Starbucks in the middle of the sketch. “Hello, I’m Ariana Grande. I must be carried,” she told a fellow customer while the comedian piggybacked her around the coffee shop.

“Did you know I demand to be carried everywhere?” the Victorious alum shouted to other patrons, many of whom pulled out their smartphones to record the once-in-a-lifetime encounter. “That is the kind of pop star I am. I just want y’all to know: If you see me anywhere, it’s ‘cause I didn’t walk there myself. I promise.”

As for Grande’s Starbucks order? “I’ll have a grande soy latte,” she told the baristas with a laugh. “Gets ‘em every time!”

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs on CBS weeknights at 12:37 a.m. ET.

