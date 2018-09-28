Ariana Grande is open and honest with her fans. The “God Is a Woman” songstress took to Twitter on Friday, September 28, to reveal if she’ll be hitting the road for a stadium tour anytime soon.

Grande, 25, answered a series of tweets from followers regarding cryptic social media messages she posted one day prior before turning the talk to touring.

“i kno. but i miss u. i’m antsy. can’t sit still. i wanna tour now,” the pop star responded to a kind fan who told her to “take as much time as she needed” to heal. “Yesterday i jus wanted to sit home forever but today i wanna do shows and see u. it’s all v up n down rn. but hi ily. i am working on it. i’ll keep ya posted.”

She went on to note that she’d “never regret” getting on stage in front of her fans, adding that it’s some of her “my happiest moments” but that the long periods “of time away from home that are scary” to her right now.

Grande later added: “Like maybe i’ll do a mini one. i cant do what i did last time right now. that i do know. whatever it is i hope it’s okay with you. i just love and miss you. everybody telling me i need to take time but i’m so antsy. idk. Ily.”

The news comes a little more than a year after a terror attack took place during Grande’s Manchester, England concert in May 2017, leaving 22 people dead and 59 injured.

The Florida-native — who got engaged to fiance Pete Davidson in June — has also been dealing with the loss of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who died on September 7 from an apparent drug overdose.

A rep for Grande told Us Weekly earlier this month that “given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” adding, “she will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

