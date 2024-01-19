Arie Luyendyk Jr. isn’t on good terms with Cirie Fields after their season of The Traitors.

“That’s a no,” Arie, 42, responded to a fan who asked if he still kept in touch with Cirie, 53, via an Instagram Story Q&A on Thursday, January 18. “She won it in a dirty way in my opinion but she has to live with that and that’s all I’ll really say.”

Arie and Cirie competed in the inaugural season of the American version of The Traitors, which premiered in January 2023. The show follows a group of contestants playing a murder mystery game, who are divided up into “faithfuls” and “traitors.” The players are tasked with banishing who they believe are the game’s saboteurs. Cirie was tapped to be a traitor in the first season alongside Cody Califiore and Christian de la Torre. Following Cody’s exit from the game, Christian and Cirie recruited Arie to join them. Arie and Cirie made it to the end of the competition alongside faithfuls Quentin Jiles and Andie Vanacore.

The four had a decision to either end the game and split the $250,000 prize or banish another person. If there were any traitors left, they would take the entire prize leaving the faithfuls with nothing. While Arie, Quentin and Andie voted to end the game, Cirie wanted to continue. Arie reluctantly admitted he was a traitor and left the game which led Cirie to take home all the money.

Related: Cirie Fields’ Iconic Reality TV History: ‘Survivor,’ BB25 and More Among Survivor fans, Cirie Fields is widely considered the best player to never win the game. From the time she was first introduced to audiences during Survivor: Panama — Exile Island in 2006, Cirie has proven herself to be one of the most adept social strategists in the show’s history. Despite not being the strongest […]

“If I would have won in the end then I would have left the game with a clear conscience,” Arie continued on Thursday. “A lot was left on the cutting room floor during [the] endgame.”

Cirie has not addressed Arie’s recent comments.

After season 1 of Traitors dropped on Peacock in January 2023, Cirie gave Us Weekly the rundown on her strategy. She teased that she considered splitting the cash with Arie but ultimately decided against it.

“I was thinking about it! I literally was like, ‘It’s over. It could be done. We could be finished. I’ll just finish it with Arie. Me and Arie will split it,’” Cirie confessed. “And then I thought about it even further. I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, but Arie just got on this train, like, two days ago. I’ve been riding this train from the beginning. Yeah, maybe I won’t split it with Arie.’”

Related: Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk and Wife Lauren’s Relationship Timeline A love story like no other! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are beating the reality TV odds. Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham met while filming season 22 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2018. Though he initially picked Becca Kufrin to be his final rose recipient, he later broke off their engagement to explore his […]

Following the Traitors reunion show in February 2023, Arie opened up to Us about his time on the show and how he really felt about Cirie’s game move.

“She made it not about who was a faithful or who was a traitor, she made it about who needed the money more and that changed the game,” Arie recalled. “It changed it from a game to like, ‘OK, we’re talking about money.’ That’s what it became about. Which, honestly, I didn’t like. It was very risky of her to do what she did because I could have blew up the entire game at the end and just threw her under the bus. But I just felt like, ‘OK, I want to respect the game.’”

Season 2 of The Traitors is currently streaming on Peacock.