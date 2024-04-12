ASAP Rocky called out Drake for always being “in his feelings” over Rihanna.

Rocky’s diss came on Friday, April 12, via Future and Metro Boomin’s We Still Don’t Trust You. The collaborative album – a sequel to We Don’t Trust You, which they released a month prior – featured Rocky, 35, on “Show of Hands.” He kicked off his verse by seemingly calling out Drake, 37, for still pining over Rihanna, 36.

“Call up Pluto, Metro, should’ve put me on the first one / N—s swear they bitch the baddest, I just bagged the worst one,” raps Rocky, referring to Rihanna’s “Bad Girl RiRi” nickname.

“N—s in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin’? / I smash before you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son,” continues Rocky, before taking a swipe at Drake’s recent album, For All The Dogs. “Still don’ trust you, it’s always us, never them / Heard you dropped your latest s—t / Funny how it just came and went (Ha-ha-ha).”

Rocky’s verse touched upon his long-standing relationship with the “Work” singer, having teamed with Rihanna back in 2012 when they worked on a remix of her song “Cockiness.” After Rihanna split from Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel in 2020, she and Rocky took their friendship to the next level. Since then, they’ve welcomed two sons, RZA, 23 months, and 8-month-old Riot.

At the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, Drake famously referred to Rihanna as the woman he had “been in love with since I was 22 years old,” referencing when he saw her shoot the “Pon de Replay” music video in his native Toronto. At the VMAs, Drake called Rihanna “one of my best friends in the world,” and someone who he’s “looked up to…even though she’s younger than me.”

Rihanna and Drake were together at the time, but they went their separate ways two months after that on-stage show of love. In 2018, Rihanna told Vogue that she and Drake “don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”

However, Drake seemed to view things differently. On “Fear of Heights,” off of 2023’s For All The Dogs, he dismissed people who “make it sound like I’m still hung up on you.” He then made allusions to Rihanna’s 2016 album, Anti, before saying, “The sex was average with you / Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you.”

Rappers have used the We Don’t Trust You albums to unload on Drake. On the first LP, Kendrick Lamar dismissed J. Cole claiming that he, Lamar, and Drake were the “Big 3” of hip-hop by saying, “Motherf—k the big three, n—a. It’s just big me.”

Lamar, 36, also alluded that Drake’s “best work is a light pack. He also twisted Drake’s recent self-comparisons to Michael Jackson on For All The Dogs by noting “N—a, Prince outlived Mike Jack / N—a bum / For all your dogs getting buried / There’s a K with all these nines, he goin’ see Pet Sematary.”