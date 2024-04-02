Add Travis Scott to the list of rappers Drake has beef with.

Drake, 37, made it clear he and Scott, 32, are no longer tight during his Sunday, March 31, performance at Penn State University Park, part of his J. Cole’s It’s All a Blur – Big as the What? Tour. In fan footage taken at the concert, Drake delivered a fiery rendition of “Meltdown,” his recent collab with Scott on the latter’s 2023 album, Utopia.

Drake shouted his last line of the verse before turning to the giant inflatable head of Scott floating over the crowd. The “God’s Plan” rapper then mimed holding a gun at the fake Scott head before explosions lit up the prop. As “La Flame” continued to smoke, Drake proudly turned to the audience and continued to rap.

As to why Drake seems upset with Scott, there’s a theory that Scott made his allegiances known when he appeared during Metro Boomin and Future’s headlining set at Rolling Loud California on March 17. Scott seemingly urged Future, 40, and Metro, 30, to preview “Like That,” a song later released as part of their joint album, We Don’t Trust You, featuring a vicious Drake-diss verse courtesy of Kendrick Lamar.

“Hey, before y’all get out of here, bro, just play,” Scott said before singing the intro to “Like That,” adding that they couldn’t leave the stage before “let[ting] that s—t go right now.” The duo gave in to Scott’s demands and performed “Like That.” This live version was without Lamar’s verse, and Future’s part in the performance was also different, according to Complex.

It’s unclear if Scott knew what Lamar, 36, was going to say in his verse when the completed version arrived on March 22. In the verse, Kendrick seemingly took aim at Drake, referencing his 2023 album For All the Dogs, Drake and Cole’s “First Person Shooter,” and how Cole suggested he, Lamar, and Drake were the “big three” of hip-hop.”

“Ah, yeah, huh, yeah, get up with me / F—k sneak dissin’, first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches,” Lamar raps. “Motherf—k the big three, n—a, it’s just big me / What? I’m really like that / And your best work is a light pack / Prince outlived Mike Jack / ‘Fore all your dogs gettin’ buried / That’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary.”

The excitement over a new hip-hop feud paid off. “Like That” debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. We Don’t Trust You also reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Drake’s It’s All A Blur – Big as the What? Tour resumes on April 4 with a two-night run at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.