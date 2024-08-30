ASAP Rocky Drops Taylor Swift-Inspired Song ‘Tailor Swif’

A$AP Rocky is showing Taylor Swift some love on his new song.

The rapper, 35, dropped a new track, “Tailor Swif,” on Friday, August 30, which features references to the famous pop star.

“I’m too swift, don’t tell Taylor ’bout this s–t (Swift, yeah),” Rocky raps on the chorus.

“Go to my tailor, got me dripped like (Yeah, wetty),” the rapper brags about his suave style.

Related: Taylor Swift's Song Lyrics Decoded: Celebs Featured in Her Songs From Jake Gyllenhaal to John Mayer, find out which celebrity Taylor Swift is singing about in each of her hit songs.

Rocky first performed “Tailor Swif” at Rolling Loud Portugal in July 2022, according to Stereogum. The track leaked a few days later.

The rapper acknowledged the leak via X on Thursday, August 29, sharing a snippet of the track’s music video alongside the caption, “SINCE U DUMMIES LEAKED IT ALREADY.” The video is expected to premiere later on Friday.

“Tailor Swif” is the latest track to be released from Rocky’s upcoming fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, though an official release date has not been confirmed.

Rocky recently told Billboard that he played the album for legendary film director Tim Burton.

“I sat and I played the album for Tim Burton, and he was f–king with it heavy,” he told the outlet. “He was rocking his head and he’s like, ‘Wow! I didn’t know you made that kind of music!’”

Rocky appeared on the cover of Billboard earlier this month and opened up about his relationship with pop superstar Rihanna, with whom he shares two sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, 12 months.

He joked to the outlet that his kids’ obsession with the cartoon Cocomelon was “driving me nuts.”

“Don’t tell my girl I said that. I’m totally joking. I don’t give a s–t. She’s tired of it, too, probably,” he added.

In the interview, Rocky also opened up about how he and Rihanna, 36, manage to juggle parenthood with two demanding careers.

“It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules,” he said.

Related: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's Family Album: Photos Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s entire world shifted after becoming parents. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” Rihanna gushed to British Vogue in a February 2023 cover story. “You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, […]

Rocky praised Rihanna and explained that being in the same industry is helpful when it comes to juggling their relationship and work.

“[The relationship] is going great,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that. And when the schedule’s freed up, that’s when you get to spend [the] most time together. It’s all understanding and compatibility.”