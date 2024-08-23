A$AP Rocky may love his kids, but their latest obsession is testing his patience.

The rapper (real name Rakim Mayers), who shares sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 12 months, with Rihanna, revealed to Billboard that his kids can’t stop watching the cartoon Cocomelon.

“That s–t is driving me nuts!” Rocky, 35, joked in an interview published on Thursday, August 22. “Don’t tell my girl I said that. I’m totally joking. I don’t give a s–t. She’s tired of it, too, probably.”

In the interview, Rocky also opened up about how he and Rihanna, 32, manage to juggle parenthood with two demanding careers.

“It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules,” he told Billboard.

Rocky praised Rihanna and explained that being in the same industry is helpful when it comes to juggling their relationship and work.

“[The relationship] is going great,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that. And when the schedule’s freed up, that’s when you get to spend [the] most time together. It’s all understanding and compatibility.”

While the twosome have collaborated musically over the years, their friendship and working relationship eventually developed into a romantic one.

Rocky confirmed he and Rihanna were dating in an interview with GQ in May 2021, in which he described her as “The One.”

“So much better when you got The One,” the rapper gushed to the outlet. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. … I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

The couple went on to welcome their first child, RZA, in May 2022 and added Riot to their brood in August 2023.

Rihanna admitted in June she’d love more children — especially if the next one is a girl.

“You know what, I hope so. I do. I’m not pregnant if that’s what you’re asking,” she said at a Fenty Beauty event in June when asked if she’d like a daughter. “I would definitely have more kids. Everybody is pushing. Look, if I ever get a daughter, I am going to show her so much footage — she’s been talked about forever. A spicy little girl would be so fun.”

It’s a sentiment Rihanna previously shared with Interview magazine in April, telling the outlet that more kids isn’t out of the question.

“I would go for more than two,” she said.”I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”