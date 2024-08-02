ASAP Rocky is a proud papa while celebrating his and girlfriend Rihanna’s youngest son Riot’s first year around the sun.

“HAPPY 1ST BIRTHDAY TO MY 2ND BORN SON RIOT ROSE MAYERS ❤️,” the rapper, 35, captioned a series of Instagram photos with the birthday boy on Thursday, August 1.

Rocky, who also shares 2-year-old son RZA with Rihanna, 36, gave fans a glimpse at his life as a dad in honor of Riot’s special day.

In one snap, Rocky seems content as both boys sit on his lap. Riot has a pacifier in his mouth, while RZA is drinking juice out of his sippy cup.

The “Sundress” singer also shared a selfie with Riot in their living room and several screenshots of him FaceTiming his baby boy.

Additionally, Rocky posted a video of Rihanna getting Riot cleaned up on the bed while the baby plays with silver Beats by Dre headphones. In a separate video, the dad makes Riot smile as he holds him and gives kisses.

The couple, who began dating in 2020, don’t post a ton of pictures on social media, but they have given fans rare looks at their family from time to time.

In May, Rocky toasted to RZA’s second birthday by sharing a slew of pictures with him and Rihanna goofing around with the kids.

“HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY 2 MY 1st BORN BABY BOY RZA ❤️,” he captioned the social media upload, which included three photos of the whole family cuddling on the couch.

In honor of Father’s Day the following month, Rocky posed with his sons in Bottega Veneta’s “Portraits of Fatherhood” campaign.

Rocky held Riot up on his shoulders in one campaign image. In a second photo he played the keyboard as his kids played beside him.

“THIS SPECIAL MOMENT CAPTURES THE VULNERABILITY, LOVE AND INTERACTION BETWEEN MY SONS AND I,” Rocky wrote via Instagram in June, sharing the pictures with his followers. “I’M PROUD 2 BE THE MAN THEY CALL DADDA ❤️ HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO ALL PROUD DADS OUT THERE A$AP #BOTTEGAVENETA.”

Rihanna gushed over her partner, writing in the comments, “My baby daddy!!! Happy Father’s Day boo.”

While the couple have two under 2 years old, Rihanna has been vocal about wanting to expand their brood.

“I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two,” she told Interview magazine in April. “I would try for my girl.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2023 that more kids has been on Rihanna’s mind for some time.

“Rihanna adores her boys, but she’d still love to have a girl one day,” the insider said. “She’s always wanted lots of kids, so that’s definitely something they discussed.”