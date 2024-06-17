This year, A$AP Rocky celebrated Father’s Day in style.

Bottega Veneta’s latest campaign, “Portraits of Fatherhood,” stars the 35-year-old rapper and his two sons, RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 10 months, whom he shares with partner Rihanna.

The campaign, shot by photographer Carrie Mae Weems, features black-and-white images of Rocky cuddling and playing with his sons in a cozy, domestic environment.

In one photo, Rocky holds his younger son, Riot Rose, on his shoulders. Another image features the children playing on a toddler-sized piano while Rocky watches over them behind a larger keyboard.

Related: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's Family Album: Photos Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s entire world shifted after becoming parents. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” Rihanna gushed to British Vogue in a February 2023 cover story. “You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, […]

The two boys are pictured wearing matching white outfits with the words “best dad” written inside of a heart on their backs. For his part, Rocky modeled a variety of outfits, including a corduroy suit, a striped button down shirt and a knit cardigan and shorts.

The campaign, which also marks the beginning of Rocky’s new role as brand ambassador, includes a short black-and-white video directed by Weems.

In a statement, Rocky revealed that his participation in the Father’s Day campaign signals that he is “embracing fatherhood, parenthood, companionship, and family, while still working on all aspects of my career.”

Rocky went on to explain that he hopes it will help combat his rebel façade.

Related: See Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s Swaggy Couple Style: Photos Name a better duo! Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are forces in fashion by themselves — but together they are a style movement. The lovebirds, who began dating in 2020, have proven that the world is their runway as they’ve made major fashion statements on and off the red carpet. Their first memorable style moment came back […]

“I don’t think there are many people in my culture who advocate for fatherhood and parenthood,” he said. “This player persona is very pushed. When you think about a rapper, you think about adolescence, about the single bachelor lifestyle. When you think about A$AP Rocky, you think about a playboy, pretty boy, bras being thrown on stage. This is about me as one-woman man, as a family man. It is about what completes my life now: being present as a partner and a parent.”

Rocky added, “To me, this is the first of its kind. It is a collaborative, collective art piece that shows the sincerity of my place and interactions as a father.”