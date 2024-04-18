Rihanna is enjoying her two sons so much, she wishes she could trade places with them.

The “Diamonds” singer, 36, and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, share RZA, 23 months, and Riot, 8 months. Rihanna brought her two boys to her FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone sneaker launch party in London on Wednesday, April 17. When asked, whose shoes she’d like to wear for a day, she told Entertainment Tonight. “You know what? My kids.”

Rihanna explained that she would love to be spoiled just like RZA and Riot.

“They’re living the best, the greatest life,” she continued. “And the love they have for everyone. They know they’re loved. I just beam to see it in their eyes knowing that everybody in this house is at your beck and call.”

RZA was named after the leader of the iconic hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan. On May 13, 2023, Rocky, 35, celebrated his son’s 1st birthday with an Instagram video of him holding his son.

One month before his RZA’s birthday, Rihanna surprised the world by revealing during her Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, that she was pregnant with her second child. Riot was born on August 1, 2023.

Rihanna loves being a mother, and she recently admitted she wants to expand her family.

“I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two,” she told Interview magazine in an interview published Tuesday, April 9. “I would try for my girl.”

RiRi also revealed that she enjoys singing to her boys, but instead of her own songs, she prefers nursery rhymes

“There’s ‘Penguins Salute,’” she said. “There’s ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.’ Oh, my gosh. RZA gets really emotional about that.”

Rocky and Rihanna’s firstborn son is also “really into ‘Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes,’” she explained. “‘The Wheels on the Bus’ is a favorite from the beginning till now.That’s just a classic. It’s never going out of style. And oh, the new ‘Incy-Wincy Spider,’ because he gets like, ‘Ahh,’ like he thinks I’m going to tickle him when I sing that one. And he has a book about that, so he can put two and two together.”

Rihanna and Rocky love being parents, and the “Praise the Lord” rapper calls the boys their “best creation so far.”

“If me and my lady was to collab what could we team up and just, like, just f—king smash and go crazy on? I think we do a real great job at collaborating making children,” Rocky told Complex in November 2023.

He continued, “Nothing is better than [RZA and Riot] out there. I mean, we had a third designer come and help, a ghost designer named God, [who] shaped everything. And we had these beautiful angels, so that’s the best collaboration.”