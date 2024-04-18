Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Rihanna Reveals Why She Would Love to Trade Places With Her Sons RZA and Riot: ‘The Greatest Life’

By
Rihanna Reveals Why She Would Love to Trade Places With Her Sons RZA and Riot
Rihanna. Neil Mockford/WireImage

Rihanna is enjoying her two sons so much, she wishes she could trade places with them.

The “Diamonds” singer, 36, and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, share RZA, 23 months, and Riot, 8 months. Rihanna brought her two boys to her FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone sneaker launch party in London on Wednesday, April 17. When asked, whose shoes she’d like to wear for a day, she told Entertainment Tonight. “You know what? My kids.”

Rihanna explained that she would love to be spoiled just like RZA and Riot.

“They’re living the best, the greatest life,” she continued. “And the love they have for everyone. They know they’re loved. I just beam to see it in their eyes knowing that everybody in this house is at your beck and call.”

Rihanna and Boyfriend ASAP Rocky's Family Album: See Their Sweetest Photos With Son RZA

Related: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's Family Album: Photos

RZA was named after the leader of the iconic hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan. On May 13, 2023, Rocky, 35, celebrated his son’s 1st birthday with an Instagram video of him holding his son.

One month before his RZA’s birthday, Rihanna surprised the world by revealing during her Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, that she was pregnant with her second child. Riot was born on August 1, 2023.

Rihanna loves being a mother, and she recently admitted she wants to expand her family.

Rihanna Reveals Why She Would Love to Trade Places With Her Sons RZA and Riot
Courtesy of Rihanna/Instagram

“I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two,” she told Interview magazine in an interview published Tuesday, April 9. “I would try for my girl.”

Fashion Killas! See Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s Swaggy Couple Style: Photos

Related: See Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s Swaggy Couple Style: Photos

RiRi also revealed that she enjoys singing to her boys, but instead of her own songs, she prefers nursery rhymes

“There’s ‘Penguins Salute,’” she said. “There’s ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.’ Oh, my gosh. RZA gets really emotional about that.”

Rocky and Rihanna’s firstborn son is also “really into ‘Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes,’” she explained. “‘The Wheels on the Bus’ is a favorite from the beginning till now.That’s just a classic. It’s never going out of style. And oh, the new ‘Incy-Wincy Spider,’ because he gets like, ‘Ahh,’ like he thinks I’m going to tickle him when I sing that one. And he has a book about that, so he can put two and two together.”

Lavender Memory Foam Topper

Deal of the Day

This ‘Lavender-Infused’ Memory Foam Topper Is On Sale — Just $37! View Deal

Rihanna and Rocky love being parents, and the “Praise the Lord” rapper calls the boys their “best creation so far.

“If me and my lady was to collab what could we team up and just, like, just f—king smash and go crazy on? I think we do a real great job at collaborating making children,” Rocky told Complex in November 2023.

He continued, “Nothing is better than [RZA and Riot] out there. I mean, we had a third designer come and help, a ghost designer named God, [who] shaped everything. And we had these beautiful angels, so that’s the best collaboration.”

In this article

ASAP Rocky Bio

A$AP Rocky
Rihanna Bio Pic

Rihanna

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!