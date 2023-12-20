Rihanna can’t help but gush over her two sons, RZA and Riot.

“My kids are growing so fast and they’re so smart and exciting,” Rihanna, 35, told Extra in an interview published on Tuesday, December 19.

The “Umbrella” singer welcomed her first son, RZA, now 19 months, in May 2022 with partner ASAP Rocky. During her performance at Super Bowl LVII halftime show, Rihanna revealed she was expecting her second child with the rapper. The pair welcomed son Riot, now 4 months, in August.

“They’re amazing,” she shared. “They’re bigger and growing faster than I expected, so by the time I order something and it lands, they can’t fit it — it’s driving me nuts. I’m like, ‘How did I get this all wrong, or are they lying to us on the labels?’”

As she raises her two boys, the Grammy winner recently opened up about parenting, and what she previously imagined her family would look like.

“You don’t have an idea,” she told Access Hollywood on Monday, December 18. “You just hope, ‘I can have kids one day and I hope I can have them in love, and I hope that I can be a part of a family that breaks generational curses and moves forward and does new things and raises our kids better than we were raised and all the beautiful things.’ And it’s happening, and I can’t believe it.”

There was one distinctive feature of Rihanna’s that she did imagine seeing in her future children: “the forehead,” which she said was inherited by her eldest, but son “Riot doesn’t have it.”

“I’m like, ‘Wait, are you sure [this is my baby]?’” Rihanna quipped. “You can’t lose this thing!”

Rihanna may be enjoying being a mom of two, but earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that she and Rocky would be open to expanding their brood.

“Rihanna adores her boys, but she’d still love to have a girl one day,” an insider told Us. “She’s always wanted lots of kids, so that’s definitely something they discussed.”

A second insider shared that the couple are “thrilled to be living out their dreams together.” Last month, Rocky shared that creating a family with Rihanna is some of their best work.

“I think we do a real great job at collaborating making children,” he said in an Instagram interview with Complex magazine in November. “I think that’s our best creation so far! Nothing is better than [RZA and Riot] out there. I mean, we had a third designer come and help, a ghost designer named God, [who] shaped everything. And we had these beautiful angels.”