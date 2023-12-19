Rihanna opened up about her family during her latest red carpet appearance — and joked about the size of her sons’ foreheads.

“You don’t have an idea,” the 35-year-old told Access Hollywood on Monday, December 18, when asked about what she imagined her family would be like. “You just hope, ‘I can have kids one day and I hope I can have them in love, and I hope that I can be a part of a family that breaks generational curses and moves forward and does new things and raises our kids better than we were raised and all the beautiful things.’ And it’s happening, and I can’t believe it.”

The Grammy winner joked that the one piece she could predict was the way RZA, 19 months, would look.

“The only thing I imagined was probably the forehead on RZA,” Rihanna quipped. “Riot doesn’t have it. I’m like, ‘Wait, are you sure [this is my baby]?’ You can’t lose this thing!”

Rihanna and partner ASAP Rocky welcomed RZA in May 2022. Earlier this year, the “Diamonds” singer revealed during her performance at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show that she was expecting her second child. She and the rapper, 35, welcomed son Riot, now 4 months, in August.

On Monday, Rihanna said that she loves Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) “differently” as a dad. “It’s a turn-on. It’s just like, ‘Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [dad],’” she gushed. “And my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background [actor], I’m an extra. Yep! It happens! … It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys, they love their dad differently, and I love to see it.”

Earlier this month, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Rihanna hasn’t ruled out having more kids in the future.

“Rihanna adores her boys, but she’d still love to have a girl one day,” the source explained. “She’s always wanted lots of kids, so that’s definitely something they discussed.”

A second insider noted that Rihanna and Rocky are “thrilled to be living out their dreams together.”

Last month, Rocky said that he thinks parenthood has been some of his and Rihanna’s best work so far. “I think we do a real great job at collaborating making children,” he joked in an Instagram interview with Complex. “I think that’s our best creation so far! Nothing is better than [RZA and Riot] out there. I mean, we had a third designer come and help, a ghost designer named God, [who] shaped everything. And we had these beautiful angels.”