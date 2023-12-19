Red carpet Rihanna is back and cooler than ever.

The 35-year-old singer stepped out to attend the relaunch of her Fenty x Puma collection at NeueHouse Hollywood on Monday, December 18. For the occasion, Rihanna gave Us a lesson on streetwear style, rocking a plush purple fur coat over a grape-colored padded leather jacket. She paired the outerwear with a Y2K-inspired lace camisole and baggy straight-leg jeans. She accessorized with layered multicolored necklaces and an assortment of stud earrings.

For glam, Rihanna matched her coat with lavender eyeshadow that faded to a bright blue shade. She also rocked blush, highlight on her nose and glossy pink lips. She had her hair styled in a high ponytail, parted to the side with her face-framing tendrils curled in a bouncy loop.

The most standout aspect of Rihanna’s look was, of course, her shoes. She rocked lavender Creeper Phatty sneakers from the new Fenty x Puma collection. While on the step-and-repeat, Rihanna lifted up her denim to give photographers a closer glimpse at the kicks.

Rihanna announced the return of Fenty x Puma, which she first unveiled in 2015, in September, telling Vogue at the time, “It’s a bit of a family reunion.”

“Coming back to Puma as a mom, in a new space, allowed for new perspective and ideas,” Rihanna continued to the outlet, adding that “this time around, we expanded our creations to kids, ‘cause I selfishly want my boys in everything their dad and I wear or design.”

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky began dating in 2020. The pair welcomed their first son, RZA, two years later. Less than a year after giving birth, Rihanna announced during her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance that she was pregnant again. In August, she and the 35-year-old rapper welcomed their second son, Riot Rose.

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Rihanna is loving life as a mom of two but hopes to have a daughter at some point.

“Rihanna adores her boys, but she’d still love to have a girl one day,” the insider shared. “She’s always wanted lots of kids, so that’s definitely something they discussed.”

Still, the couple feels “thrilled to be living out their dreams together,” a second source told Us.

Rocky previously gushed about his family with Rihanna, telling Complex in November, “I think we do a real great job at collaborating making children.”

He added, “I think that’s our best creation so far! Nothing is better than [RZA and Riot] out there. I mean, we had a third designer come and help, a ghost designer named God, [who] shaped everything. And we had these beautiful angels.”