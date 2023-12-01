Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are a happy family of four, but she’s not opposed to adding more little ones into the mix.

“Rihanna adores her boys, but she’d still love to have a girl one day,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She’s always wanted lots of kids, so that’s definitely something they discussed.”

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, both 35, began dating in 2020. The pair welcomed their first son, RZA, two years later. Less than a year after giving birth, Rihanna announced during her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance that she was pregnant again. In August, the family of three expanded with son Riot Rose.

Now, “the duo are “thrilled to be living out their dreams together,” a second insider tells Us. Earlier this month, Rocky gushed over how creating a family with Rihanna has been some of their best work so far.

“I think we do a real great job at collaborating making children,” he quipped in an Instagram interview with Complex magazine in November. “I think that’s our best creation so far! Nothing is better than [RZA and Riot] out there. I mean, we had a third designer come and help, a ghost designer named God, [who] shaped everything. And we had these beautiful angels.”

Since welcoming the newest addition to their family, the musicians have been adjusting to life with a full house.

“Rihanna has taken to motherhood like a total natural and Rocky is the most amazing father she could have hoped for,” a third source exclusively told Us in September. “[Rocky] rarely leaves her side and loves spending time with his family. Rihanna and Rocky’s families are also very close and provide a huge support system for them and the babies so it really is a team effort.”

That same month, Rocky opened up about tackling fatherhood as he aims to be the best father he can for his children.

“I will encourage [my kids] to be whoever they are, whatever that may be,” the rapper said to Vogue at the time. “There’s not enough hours on the clock now that I’m a dad. I don’t have all day to create, but it’s all in the pursuit of happiness.”

Rihanna, for her part, shared how becoming a mother has changed her whole mindset.

“I’m living for my son. Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account,” Rihanna said during a February appearance on the “Process with Nate Burleson” podcast. “Skydiving?! You really think about stuff like that — it’s not worth it. Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It’s very small and cloudy, it just got better with him. It’s so much hard work but nothing is more fulfilling than that.”

