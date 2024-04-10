In Rihanna’s house, ASAP Rocky is always the best dressed.

Rihanna, 36, revealed that she sometimes feels “bummy as s—t” next to Rocky, 35, due to his impeccable wardrobe. “Isn’t he the best?” Rihanna told Interview Magazine in a Tuesday, April 9, profile when editor Mal Ottenberg praised Rocky’s “good taste.”

“I be feeling bummy as s—t next to this man. I feel like, goddamn, I look like his assistant,” Rihanna told the publication. “I’m getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I’m like, ‘Why you got to do that to me?”

While Rihanna can certainly hold her own when it comes to fashion, the “Umbrella” singer revealed that since becoming her mom, she focuses more of her time on getting her boys dressed than herself. Then, when she does get dolled up, she prefers to wear looks that are comfortable for her little ones as she cradles and carries them.

Rihanna and Rocky share sons RZA, born in May 2022, and Riot, who they welcomed in August 2023.

“I spend my time getting the kids dressed to death, and then I’m like, ‘What’s the most comfortable outfit to wear around them? What’s not going to feel uncomfortable on their face or on their body or make me feel like I can’t hold them properly. Moms are lazy dressers in real life,” Rihanna explained to Interview.

Rihanna’s “lazy” outfits are still more put together than the average person’s casual getup.

For a dinner at her go-to Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on April 6, Rihanna was a must-see in a silk cape coat paired with a graphic T-shirt, wide-leg jeans and pointed heels. She accessorized with an array of pearl necklaces, a Dior saddle bag and black sunglasses. Rihanna wore her newly blonde tresses in a chic chignon.

When she’s out with Rocky, she’s just as stylish — despite what she thinks.

In May 2023, Rihanna bared her baby bump in a fur crop top paired with a leather skirt and a floor-length fur coat. On her feet, she opted for snakeskin sandal heels. Rocky, meanwhile, played it cool in a black leather jacket, cargo shorts and Bottega Veneta boots.

That same month, the two closed out the Met Gala. Rihanna was a walking bouquet in a 3D Valentino hooded dress as Rocky donned head-to-toe Gucci.