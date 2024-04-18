Rihanna can pull off every hairstyle.

Rihanna, 36, showed off a chic new fringe while celebrating the launch of her Fenty x Puma earth-toned sneaker collection in London on Thursday, April 17. Her bangs were cut slightly past her eyebrows and blended into the rest of her straightened blonde hair with sharp angles. Rihanna teamed the ‘do with sparkly eyeshadow, contoured cheeks and a bright red lip.

The singer’s outfit featured an oversized felt coat, baggy trousers and a matching brown blouse. She accessorized with orange sunglasses, gold necklaces, crimson nails and of course, a pair of brown sneakers from the Fenty x Puma collection.

On the red carpet, Rihanna opened up about the shoe wear line, telling Entertainment Tonight, I’ve gotten the opportunity to start that with Puma, designing kids shoes through the Avantis and now we’re doing the Creepers.,” She added, “It’s really fun, it’s cute to see my kids wear stuff that … I made and designed. It’s really incredible.”

Rihanna relaunched Fenty x Puma in September 2023 after debuting the collection in 2015. She gushed to Vogue at the time, “Coming back to Puma as a mom, in a new space, allowed for new perspective and ideas.” She continued, “This time around, we expanded our creations to kids, ‘cause I selfishly want my boys in everything their dad and I wear or design.”

For the relaunch red carpet, Rihanna looked as cool as ever in a purple leather coat featuring fuzzy sleeves. She teamed the piece with baggy jeans, a lace embellished T-shirt and purple kicks from the collection.

The current Fenty x Puma collection features sneakers in earth toned shades including brown, mint green and white.