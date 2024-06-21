Music fans are going to L.O.V.E. Ashlee Simpson’s plans for the future.

“I have new music coming out, but it’s not coming out this summer. But it’ll be coming out soon,” Ashlee, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly when celebrating her partnership with Dairy Queen. “Nothing to share yet, but definitely working on it.”

In fact, she may not be the only family member warming up her voice and working on some fresh material.

“Jessica [Simpson] is in the studio, as well,” Ashlee teased after her older sister posted a cryptic photo via X in April. “So look at us both coming in. … There’s more to come and you’ll hear from Jess soon.”

Instead of rushing through things, the former Ashlee Simpson Show star reminded her fans that great music “doesn’t happen overnight.” Instead, it has to come at the right time.

“For me, I do feel like I’m ready now. I’m really excited,” she explained. “I want to get back on the road, but being in that schedule of still doing mom stuff because that’s my favorite thing too. It definitely takes time and it takes finding the sound that you want and that right connection and what you would want to put out there.”

Ashlee’s latest tease is sure to be music to fans’ ears as they celebrate 20 years since she released her debut album Autobiography. The disc featured top hits, including “Pieces of Me,” “Lala” and “Shadow.”

To this day, Ashlee remains proud of the music she released when she was just 19.

“I think that when you listen back, that was a piece of myself,” she reflected. “That was exactly my diary. That was what I was going through and every day when I was writing at the studio, it was what I had just gotten through the night before or my inspiration on my drive to the studio. I feel super proud of that and it’s so nice to have that.”

Since launching her music career, she has welcomed three children: son Bronx, 15, with ex-husband Pete Wentz, whom she was married to from 2008 to 2011, and daughter Jagger, 8, and son Ziggy, 3 with husband Evan Ross, whom she married in 2014.

In addition to marking 20 years of Autobiography, Ashlee is also celebrating the start of summer with Dairy Queen. This season, the quick-service restaurant will open the doors of the DQ Freezer to bring back two iconic flavors: fan-favorite Frosted Animal Cookie and legendary Brownie Batter.

“This DQ freezer is so much fun because it holds so many old good flavors from 2004 and for me, it’s my 20-year anniversary of Autobiography and I remember being on tour and being like, ‘Stop at the Dairy Queen,’” Simpson said. “I would literally have the Brownie Batter Blizzard so it fully brought me back.”