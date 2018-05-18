Ashlee Simpson gained recognition across the world after starring in her own reality TV series, The Ashlee Simpson Show, in the aughts. Thirteen years later, the singer-songwriter is set to return to the small screen with her husband, Evan Ross — something she didn’t think would ever happen.

“No, not really,” Simpson, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Gigi C Bikinis launch event at The Grove in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 17. “But that’s also the fun thing — catching up with me after all these years. I’ve been a mom and loving every second of that.”

E! announced earlier this month that the “Pieces of Me” singer and Ross, 29, have signed on for a docuseries with the working title Ashlee and Evan. It will follow their lives as the parents of 2-year-old daughter Jagger (Simpson also shares son Bronx, 9, with ex-husband Pete Wentz), in addition to taking viewers inside the recording sessions of the couple’s upcoming duet album.

“We’re doing it in a real different way [than The Ashlee Simpson Show],” the son of entertainer Diana Ross told Us. “It’s a lot more like a documentary than a reality [show], the way we shot it at least. It was something that we created that we ended up pitching. It wasn’t something that was given to us. It was something that we executive produced, decided what we were really trying to do and go behind it.”

The pair, who wed in August 2014, told Us that Bronx and Jagger will be featured to an extent in the show. “We’re not trying to overdo it with the kids, but they’re there,” Simpson explained.

Evan chimed in, “It’s exciting. It’s a lot of really cool stuff. You get to see kind of who we are, a lot of what we’re doing, the music we’re creating.”

According to the “La La” songstress, the duet album will be released around the same time as the premiere of the docuseries. “It’s, like, pop, soul, rock, all that mixed in,” Evan added. “It’s a lot of what our influencers were.”

In addition to The Ashlee Simpson Show, which aired on MTV from 2004 to 2005, Ashlee made several appearances Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, her sister Jessica Simpson’s former reality show with then-husband Nick Lachey.

