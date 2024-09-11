Australian field hockey player Tom Craig has been suspended for a year after attempting to buy cocaine at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The announcement was made by Hockey Australia on Wednesday, September 11, following Craig’s arrest in France last month.

“During the suspension, Craig will be prohibited from playing in any match, competition, or event at any level sanctioned or organized by Hockey Australia, including the upcoming Hockey One League and FIH Pro League seasons,” a statement from the organization read. “Additionally, Craig is required to complete mandatory training and education programs as part of his sanction.”

Six months of Craig’s suspension will be served in full, with the remaining six months “contingent upon meeting conduct and behavioral requirements.”

Craig, 29, remains eligible for the 2025 National Men’s Hockey Team, whose roster is expected to be announced later this year.

“Tom has had access to all of the athlete support services under our program and he will continue to do so throughout his suspension,” the statement concluded. “His welfare remains our priority.”

Craig’s suspension retroactively began Monday, September 9.

The Australian athlete was arrested on August 6 after law enforcement officials witnessed a “cocaine transaction” in Paris’ 9th arrondissement.

The incident took place after Australia lost to the Netherlands in the Olympic field hockey quarterfinals.

Craig was released without being charged given the small amount of narcotics recovered from the attempted seller — who was also arrested — but he received a warning from a French judge.

“I’d firstly like to apologize for what has occurred in the last 24 hours. I made a terrible mistake. I take full responsibility for my actions,” Craig told reporters upon release outside the police station. “My actions are my own and in no way, reflect the values of my family, my teammates, my friends, my sport, and the Australian Olympic team. I’ve embarrassed you all. I’m truly sorry.”

Craig’s girlfriend, Alice Arnott, also competed for Australia in field hockey at the 2024 Olympics, sharing photos of their journey together in Paris via Instagram weeks before her partner’s arrest.

More recently, Arnott shared a series of photos from a trip to Italy via Instagram on Saturday, September 7, which included multiple snaps of Craig.

Craig was also part of the Australian team that won Olympic gold in the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, as well as the gold-winning team at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.