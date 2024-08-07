Olympic field hockey medalist Thomas Craig was arrested in Paris on Tuesday, August 6, for allegedly trying to purchase cocaine.

The Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office announced in a Wednesday, August 7, statement that local law enforcement officials witnessed a “cocaine transaction” in Paris’ 9th arrondissement. Officers arrested both the seller and the buyer, who was the 28-year-old Team Australia athlete.

“An Australian hockey team member is in custody after being arrested in Paris on August 6,” the Australian Olympic Committee confirmed in a Wednesday, August 7, statement without naming Craig. “No charges have been laid. The AOC is continuing to make inquiries and arrange support for the team member.”

According to the prosecutor’s statement, the investigation has been turned over to the Narcotics Brigade. In France, the penalty for cocaine possession under 10 grams can incur a fine of $163.79.

Hours later on Wednesday, Craig was released from police custody and broke his silence on the incident.

“I’d firstly like to apologize for what has occurred in the last 24 hours. I made a terrible mistake. I take full responsibility for my actions,” Craig told reporters outside the police station. “My actions are my own and in no way, reflect the values of my family, my teammates, my friends, my sport, and the Australian Olympic team. I’ve embarrassed you all. I’m truly sorry.”

The 2024 Paris Olympics are Craig’s second Games. He previously helped the Australia field hockey team, nicknamed the Kookaburras, clinch the silver medal in Tokyo. The squad did not fare as well this year. The men’s field hockey team were eliminated in the quarterfinals, losing 2-0 to the Netherlands.

Craig has previously been candid about his journey in the sport.

“We were lucky to move around a fair bit and we spent a year in Canada,” he said during a March 2021 interview for the “Hockey Australia” podcast. “[When] we came back [to Australia,] we came back pretty obsessed with ice hockey. … We wanted to play [but] before we were allowed to play ice hockey, we had to try field hockey. Mum was hesitant of the cost.”

Craig added, “I remember going to training at my first [club] and I just loved it. Loved running around, getting out there and having fun with friends. … I kinda stayed with it from [there] on out.”

Craig’s girlfriend, Alice Arnott, also plays field hockey in Australia. Arnott, 25, is a member of the women’s Hockeyroos team, who also competed at the Paris Olympics. The women’s team were also knocked out of medal contention.