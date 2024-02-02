Avery Pohl is leaving General Hospital after her character Esme’s watery demise.

Pohl made her final appearance on the series during a Wednesday, January 31, episode, a GH spokesperson confirmed to Soap Opera Digest on Thursday, February 1.

“At the end of the day, my job is to help tell a story and to entertain people, and if people are entertained by the fact that they love to loathe me, then I guess my job is done!” Pohl told the outlet.

The drama-filled episode also did away with Nicholas Alexander Chavez’s character, Spencer, although it’s been known for some time that the actor would need a break from GH amid filming the Netflix mini-series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Esme entered the show in August 2021 and has since captivated fans as Spencer’s love interest turned psycho-killer ex. During their final episode, Spencer and Esme had a heart-pumping encounter aboard a yacht he rented for what was supposed to be a romantic getaway in Paris with girlfriend Trina (Tabyana Ali).

Fans watched as Esme injected Spencer with a syringe of drugs in an attempt to murder him before turning her attention to Trina. However, Spencer saved Trina and wrestled Esme until they both fell overboard and sank into the ocean.

Offscreen, Pohl and Ali have actually become close friends — and even live near each other.

“With Avery, it’s a little different because she lives right across the street from me and I talk to her all the time. But I was still like, ‘Dang, I’m not going to see you at work! But I will see you in the neighborhood!’” Ali told Soap Opera Digest of her costar and pal. “We talk and hang out frequently, but I hate that I’m not going to see her at work. I’ll still call her every day but I am going to miss seeing her at work. The day that Avery left was a very tearful day. We all gave her hugs and flowers and gifts. It was a bittersweet thing.”

Pohl earned her spot on the soap opera in August 2021, and she gushed about the opportunity via Instagram.

“Look out everyone … Esme Prince has officially made it to Port Charles!! I swear my face is ECSTATIC under my mask,” she captioned a selfie at the time. “So thrilled to join @generalhospitalabc and work with this AMAZING cast and crew. Special thank you to Frank Valentini, Mark Teschner and all of the producers, writers, and directors. So honored to get to work with such kind and hard working people … One final thank you to @jaykgallagher Tony Martinez and everyone at @kmrtalent for their hard work and support over the years!”