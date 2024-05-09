The world will soon meet Fiona Harvey, the woman who allegedly inspired the character of Martha on the Netflix hit show Baby Reindeer.

Harvey, 48, sat down with Piers Morgan for an exclusive interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, which will air on the show’s YouTube channel on Thursday, May 9 at 8 p.m. UK time.

Morgan, 59, teased the interview in a minute-long trailer on Thursday morning. Though Harvey does not speak in the trailer, it shows Morgan peppering her with questions, starting with why she decided to go public in the first place.

Baby Reindeer premiered on Netflix on April 11 and quickly rose to No. 1 on the site’s top 10 English language TV shows. It is based on series star and creator Richard Gadd’s real-life experience with a stalker and as a victim of sexual abuse. The stalker, Martha, is portrayed by Jessica Dunning and quickly endears herself to lead Donny Dunn (Gadd), before turning obsessive, inundating him with emails and phone calls, then eventually showing up outside his home.

Harvey recognized quickly that Martha was based on her, and while Gadd has made it clear that Martha was never meant to be an exact replication of his real-life stalker, Harvey still spoke out, threatening legal action against him.

“He’s using Baby Reindeer to stalk me now,” she claimed in an interview with The Daily Mail. “I’m the victim. He’s written a bloody show about me.”

She added that Gadd was “bullying an older woman on television for fame and fortune.”

Now, Harvey is looking to set the record straight, and while the interview hasn’t even aired yet, she is already saying she felt “set up” by Morgan and that she felt used.

“Piers kept saying to me ‘are you sure you haven’t sent this guy 41,000 emails and phone calls?’” she told the Daily Record, referring to Gadd’s claim on the show. “A lot of the interview, for a good 10 minutes, he kept coming back to this.

“I said, ‘Look, even if I had sent some emails, it doesn’t mean I’m guilty of the rest of the stuff,’” she continued. “As I said, in order to bill something as a ‘true story,’ it’s got to be pretty much 100 percent true.”

The trailer concludes with Morgan pointedly saying to Havey, “Here’s the thing: I don’t know the truth. You do. Look down the barrel of that camera. To people who still doubt you, what do you say to them?”