The woman who allegedly inspired the Baby Reindeer character Martha, now identified as Fiona Harvey, will break her silence on the Netflix series during an upcoming broadcast of Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer breaks cover and gives me her first TV interview about the smash hit Netflix show,” Morgan, 59, wrote via X on Wednesday, May 8, sharing a photo of the pair on set. “Fiona Harvey wants to have her say & ‘set the record straight.’ Is she a psycho stalker?”

According to Morgan’s post, his interview with Harvey will be a “world exclusive.”

Baby Reindeer, inspired by comedian Richard Gadd’s one-man stage show of the same name, premiered on Netflix in April. The show follows a struggling comedian named Donny Dunn (Gadd) as he interacts with Martha Scott (Jessica Gunning), a former attorney who starts stalking Donny over the course of several years. The series was inspired by Gadd’s alleged experiences as a stalking and sexual assault victim.

Related: Actors Who Portrayed Real People in Movies and TV Shows Art imitating life. Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Sarah Paulson and more stars made their marks playing real people in movies and TV shows. Many won awards for their onscreen depictions of both beloved and controversial figures throughout history. The American Horror Story actress earned an Emmy for her portrayal of famous prosecutor Marcia Clark in […]

“It’s very emotionally true, obviously: I was severely stalked and severely abused,” Gadd, 34, told The Guardian last month. “But we wanted it to exist in the sphere of art, as well as protect the people it’s based on.”

Gadd had never identified Harvey as his alleged stalker — Morgan’s interview announcement was the first time her name was publicly revealed — and urged viewers not to seek her out.

“I never wanted to kind of lie,” Gadd said during a Tuesday, May 7, FYC panel, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I always had to constantly check myself to be like, ‘Does this feel truthful to me and to my experience all the way through?’ If it didn’t, I would have to bring it back.”

He added, “It was a tightrope. It was a constant process between what works for a TV show and not selling out on your own story, and that continued all the way from writing all the way to filming and all the way through the editing process in finding that right balance. I think we did in the end, but it was a hell of a process.”

Related: Hollywood's Sexual Misconduct Scandals While Hollywood may appear to be all glitz and glam on the surface, the industry has seen its fair share of scandals through the years. The New York Times and the New Yorker first published investigative pieces in 2017 that accused disgruntled movie producer Harvey Weinstein of decades of sexual assault and harassment. Soon after, Weinstein stood trial and was […]

Harvey, meanwhile, is considering legal action against Gadd.

“He’s using Baby Reindeer to stalk me now,” she alleged in a then-anonymous Daily Mail interview late last month. “I’m the victim. He’s written a bloody show about me.”

Harvey further claimed that Gadd’s script bullied “an older woman on television for fame and fortune.”

“Richard Gadd has got ‘main character syndrome.’ He always thinks he’s at the center of things. I’m not writing shows about him or promoting them in the media, am I?” Harvey added. “If he wanted me to be properly anonymous, he could have done so. Gadd should leave me alone.”

Gadd has not publicly responded to the potential legal case.