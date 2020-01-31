From ABC to TLC, Caila Quinn’s reality TV career continues! The former Bachelor contestant says she’s starring in an upcoming episode of Say Yes to the Dress as she prepares to walk down the aisle with fiancé Nick Burrello.

“Heading to @kleinfeldbridal this morning with people I love by my side to hopefully say YES to a dress!” Quinn, 27, wrote via Instagram on Friday, January 31, alongside a photo and a video of her getting glammed up for the show. “Prepped by the magical @michelleeliseartistry hair & makeup and @flaireyelashes for a natural glam. See you soon @sayyes_tlc!”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed Quinn’s engagement to Burrello, 27, earlier this month after the businessman popped the question in Sarasota, Florida.

“From visiting my grandparents, we drove a couple of hours to another little town, and he said that he wanted to do dinner, just the two of us,” Quinn told Us at the time.

“As we start walking up [to] the table at sunset, by the beach, there was an acoustic guitar playing this beautiful romantic song, ‘The Way You Look Tonight,’ and I start tearing up,” she continued. “And it was just a special evening where we had dinner by the ocean and we kind of talked about our relationship, our lives together. It was just the two of us. Then, at the end of the dinner, he asked me to slow dance, and I said, ‘OK.’ So we started slow dancing, and I’m swaying in his arms, and then he gets on one knee and he asks me.”

Quinn competed for Ben Higgins’ heart on The Bachelor season 20 in 2016 — coming in third place behind runner-up JoJo Fletcher and winner Lauren Bushnell — and returned to the franchise that summer for Bachelor in Paradise season 3. She was initially cast as Bachelorette No. 12, but producers picked Fletcher to star in season 12 instead.

The Ohio native, who was set up with Burrello by a fellow blogger, told Us she’s grateful for her Bachelor experience. “I feel really lucky because I feel like I wasn’t meant to go on the show to find love there,” she explained. “I was meant to go on the show to find Nick. If I wasn’t on the show, I wouldn’t ever have met him because I would never have been a blogger. … I think everything happens for a reason, and I thank God every day.”