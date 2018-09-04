A Bachelor Nation divided! After ABC announced Colton Underwood as the star of The Bachelor season 23, many fans harshly criticized the decision on social media. Amid all the backlash, some former Bachelor contestants defended the 26-year-old’s reputation.

Tia Booth, with whom Underwood broke up in Bachelor in Paradise, was one of the first alums of the franchise to comment on the casting. “Congratulations @Colt3FIVE,” she wrote. “I hope your season is full of protein powder, puppies, and naps!”

Bachelor season 21 contest Astrid Loch also sent kudos to Underwood, who was first introduced on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. “The prince of paradise has become a king,” she tweeted. “Congratulations @Colt3FIVE.”

Kevin Wendt, a contestant from The Bachelor Winter Games, praised ABC’s pick. “@Colt3FIVE will be an amazing bachelor,” he tweeted. “He’s kind, vulnerable and compassionate, and he looks great in a suit. Let’s all support him on this love journey. He truly deserves it.” (The 34-year-old appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season 5 with Underwood and Booth, as well.)

After one Twitter user spoke cynically of Underwood — saying the former NFL pro just wanted to extend his 15 minutes of fame — Wendt clapped back. “Then don’t watch,” he replied. “Easy. ABC won’t mind. He’s my friend so be kind on my page.”

Bachelor season 15 contestant Ashley Spivey also defended Underwood. “It’s 2018 and I’ve had numerous replies tonight that imply that Colton is mentally, not ok (depressed or unstable), or saying that he is closeted,” the 33-year-old observed. “It’s gross y’all. Grow up.”

When a Twitter user speculated that being a Bachelor was Underwood’s plan all along, Spivey wrote, “If y’all think he is the first bachelor/bachelorette contestant who didn’t have this plan all along y’all are super gullible.”

Even Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss seems to be aware of the backlash. “We hear you #BACHELORNATION,” he tweeted.

The Bachelor season 23 premieres on ABC in January.

