Grab your swimsuits. Bachelor in Paradise will look a bit different when it returns for season 7 in August after skipping a year of filming due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Harrison, who has hosted all six seasons of the dating show, will not return, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly. Instead, celebrity guests will rotate as hosts throughout the season.

David Spade, who has been vocal about his love for the Bachelor franchise through the years, is one of the stars set to host for two weeks.

Bachelor in Paradise will follow season 17 of The Bachelorette, which will be cohosted by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. The former leads stepped in after Harrison’s controversial Extra interview and temporary leave of absence during Matt James‘ season 25 of The Bachelor.

In March, ABC released a statement regarding the decision to not move forward with Harrison, 49, as host for Katie Thurston‘s season.

“Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette. We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season,” the statement obtained by Us Weekly read. “As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.”

Us exclusively confirmed in April that filming for the 30-year-old Washington native’s search for love wrapped one week ahead of schedule. Bristowe, 35, later revealed that there were many challenges that came with her new role.

“A lot of people are asking how I’m feeling,” the reality star said during an episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast that same month. “They know I took a social media break for a couple of days. I was very overwhelmed.”

Bristowe explained that her time hosting The Bachelorette didn’t come easy to her because it reminded her of her own experience as the lead of season 11 — and she wasn’t the only one who was forced to adapt to the big change.

“[Tayshia and Kaitlyn] act professional, they’re on time and are helping the franchise as much as they can in this funky situation,” a source told Us in April, with a second insider adding, “They’re lovely to work with and they get along with the crew. It’s just completely different with them cohosting.”

Not having Harrison as the host weighed on those who got used to his presence behind the scenes.

“It’s a different vibe. Chris was the glue that holds it together,” the second source said at the time. “He’s like the father figure to everybody. He’s someone everybody knows and respects and truly loves.”

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on ABC Monday, August 16, at 8 p.m. ET.