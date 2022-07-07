Jesse Palmer Confirms ‘BiP’ Is ‘Switching Things Up’: ‘It’s Insane

Straight from the source! Live from Mexico, Jesse Palmer is weighing in on the reports that the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise is switching up the format.

“It’s insane down here. It’s absolutely crazy. There’s all these people. It is just so much chaos, so much drama and yes, never before seen things [are] taking place in Paradise,” the 43-year-old host exclusively said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast ahead of the Monday, July 11, premiere of The Bachelorette. “I’ve been watching this show for years, huge fan of it. And we’ve been switching things up. We’ve been changing things up. It’s hard to keep track of it all, to be honest.”

There’s been speculation among fans that BiP season 8 will test the beach pairings by dividing the groups of men and women after they are coupled up and before new contestants arrive on the beach.

“It’s been amazing. It’s like herding cats when you have this many people in this much drama,” Jesse told Us. “You need so much SPF and water and you just [have to] be ready. I’m having so much fun. I always wondered as a fan of the show, ‘How paradise-y was Paradise?’ And I can tell you, it is so much fun. It really is paradise. This place is magic.”

While ABC has yet to announce the cast for BiP, which returns in September, Wells Adams will be back as the bartender.

“[He’s] amazing. I wish I could be back there with him more. He makes a mean margarita, it’s delicious. I get jealous,” the former NFL player told Us. “The cast, I mean, they get to enjoy the fruits of his labor. He’s been phenomenal. It’s been so much fun working with him. He’s like the mayor down there.”

Jesse took over as the host of The Bachelor franchise for Clayton Echard’s season 26, which aired earlier this year. While the Missouri native ended his journey solo, he reconnected with Susie Evans, who left after a heated fight with Clayton over fantasy suites.

“I was worried about them in Iceland. When I had that talk with Clayton on the bench, heading into the rose ceremony from hell, I had no idea how this was going to go,” Jesse told Us. “I didn’t even know what was going on at After the Final Rose when he walked her out — where they were, what was happening. I am so happy for them. They just seemed so happy together and so in love. It just seems like things are going great for them out in Virginia.”

Jesse said he’s in “constant communication” with the couple.

“We’re trying to find a window to kind of meet up when our schedules slow down. But yeah, she has definitely helped his Instagram game,” he joked. “There’s no doubt about that. I support them. I troll him all the time. It’s like the football locker room thing. I love just getting on him and his fashion and those workout videos and everything else he’s doing. But I just could not be happier for the two of them. I know it wasn’t the road normally traveled to get to that point, but I just know they’re so in love with one another and I think it’s great.”

Now, Jesse will guide Clayton’s runner-ups, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, on their joint journey to find The One.

“It’s double the drama. You got two Bachelorettes,” he told Us. “I mean, it’s double the love, double the drama, double the fun.”

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC Monday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET. For more from Jesse, listen to “Here for the Right Reasons.”