Kenny King is off the market! The Bachelor Nation fan-favorite is dating London Ferris, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Yes, the reports are true Kenny and I have been dating for awhile,” Ferris, a hairstylist and makeup artist, tells Us. “Every thing that your readers and fans know about him are absolutely true. He so amazing. We are very happy and excited about the future.”

Fans first met King in 2017 on season 13 of The Bachelorette as he competed for Rachel Lindsay’s heart. (Lindsay got engaged to fiancé Bryan Abasolo in the finale.)

The professional wrestler then searched for love on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in the summer of 2018. After a brief fling with Krystal Nielson, King left Mexico to be home with his daughter, Mackenzie.

According to Ferris, the twosome met “briefly” in the spring, but started “getting serious” during the summer.

“It’s been like a movie,” she gushed.

After news of their relationship made headlines on Thursday, January 3, Ferris shared a throwback photo of the couple watching Bachelor in Paradise together.

“Watching BIP like …” she wrote alongside the funny snap on her Instagram Story.

Ferris, who is the mother of a teenage boy, and King celebrated the holidays together with their respective children.

“MerryXmas #family #blended #1stchristmas,” Ferris captioned a sweet photo of the foursome via Instagram on December 26. “@kennykingpb2@ leelawlor4604 @kenzziwithak 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦.”

Mackenzie also shared a pic of her dad, his girlfriend and her son and simply wrote, “Family.”

“Christmas really got it right this year,” King added on his own post.

