Congratulations? Bachelor in Paradise stars Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone had people scratching their heads after they “accidentally” revealed they’re expecting a baby, only to make jokes about the situation shortly thereafter.

The couple talked to fans in an Instagram Live chat on Wednesday, January 2, and teased “exciting” things that are coming in the new year. While the personal trainer, 31, tried to keep things vague, the sales executive, also 31, couldn’t bite his tongue.

“She’s pregnant! I’m going to be a dad! So excited,” Randone said excitedly, to which Nielson told viewers to “pretend like you guys didn’t hear that” because they were supposed to reveal the news when Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 7.

Fans quickly started congratulating the pair on their exciting baby news, but became confused when Randone began making jokes about having twins and already picking out their names. The reality stars ended the live stream without answering any questions, but came back on social media minutes later and started another Instagram Live chat to set the record straight — they were kidding about the pregnancy and made the joke because they watched Baby Mama starring Amy Poehler and Tina Fey the night before. Nielson also told Us Weekly exclusively that they were “just kidding” about expecting.

The couple met on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged on the show’s finale, which aired in September. “She’s been my rock. She has supported me 100 percent of the way,” the sales trainer told Us shortly after their engagement. “That makes me love her even more because I’ve always wanted a ride-or-die partner. I knew on Paradise that’s what she resembled based on certain situations. Now, seeing that translate into the real world and her having my back, it just makes me even more understanding of how great of a woman she is.”

Randone, who previously competed on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, later admitted that the couple didn’t have a wedding date selected yet, but were looking to tie the knot “in the foreseeable future.”

He explained to Us, “We don’t know, but it’s definitely something that we want and it’s definitely something that I couldn’t see myself [doing] with any other person.”

