Lily McManus and Courtney Dober are dunzo. The couple, who met on Bachelor Winter Games and continued their relationship after the show wrapped eight months ago, announced they decided to end their relationship on Monday, August 28, both sharing emotional Instagram posts.

“Wish I didn’t have to do this… Unfortunately it’s the world we live in, so here it is,” Courtney, 31, began on Instagram, “There’s probably not many of you who’ll understand this or even be able to relate, but Lily and I have chosen not to end our relationship but to continue it as mates. We’re best friends and it’s become clear to both of us that the emotional side of our relationship just doesn’t allow us to be the best versions of ourselves.”

With the lengthy message, he posted a video of a deleted scene of the two falling for each other on Bachelor Winter Games.

“In my eyes this was the moment our relationship began, 8 months, 2 weeks and 2 days ago. Man time flies… I love ya kid. At 21 I’ve never met someone who’s lived so many lives, achieved so much and who’s still so ambitious and ready take over the world,” he continued. “Since moving here you’ve lived in about 6 different apts, had 2 cars towed and crushed, you’re writing books, a tv series, starring in Amazon shows, studying to be an actress, trying to be an insta hoe, being an insta hoe and you’ve only had 3 nervous breakdowns. That’s impressive!”

The 21-year-old Bachelor New Zealand alum posted a video as well on her Instagram with a separate message, calling her now ex-boyfriend a “bloody good man.”

“I love Court with every ounce of my being, that long limbed f—k will be a part of my life for a very long time. You guys watched us fall in love and it was honestly just as magical as it looked in real life. I never thought I’d be the type of woman to fall in love on TV but now I am that b—ch,” she wrote. “I am a believer. I’m so glad I jumped in an RV with you after making it out of the love cult alive, I wouldn’t change a thing Court. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me. I’m so confident that you’ll find every single thing in life that makes you happy, if you can’t do it then there’s absolutely no hope for the rest of us. maybe in another life we’ll eat tacos, play tonsil hockey, swim in the ocean and park RV’s in post office car parks. I can already feel the ‘love is dead’ comments brewing but I can promise you guys it is 100% alive and well.”

