It wouldn’t be a premiere of The Bachelorette without a little bit of drama – and Jenn Tran is taking Us behind-the-scenes of the confrontation between Jeremy and Brian on the Monday, July 8, premiere.

Fans saw Jeremy, 29, arrive in a sports car to meet Jenn, 26, on Monday’s episode, and later pull the lead for a chat in the car. Brian, 33, subsequently got the keys (Jeremy tossed them to host Jesse Palmer after his arrival) and interrupted their chat, insisting he take over in the front seat with Jenn.

“[It was] hundred times more awkward [than it looked],” Jenn told Us Weekly during an exclusive interview before the premiere. “I was like, ‘What do I do here?’ But when things like that happen, I really was just like, ‘I’m going to sit back and just watch this awkward moment happen and see how these boys are going to handle it for themselves’ — because I’m not really here to train anybody on how to act in a situation or potty train anybody, so I am just sitting back and seeing what happens.”

Jenn added that “it’s definitely a major turnoff” for the men to get involved in drama.

“If two guys can’t resolve a situation quickly, if it’s going on for too long, I’m like, ‘Where are the problem solving skills here?’ We’re at a certain age where it is time to learn some problem solving skills,” Jenn said.

Despite the tension, Brian and Jeremy both received roses — are we planting seeds for a 2-on-1 on night 1?! — but the latter also ended up on her least favorite limo entrance list as he made an NSFW joke when he arrived with the car.

“Some of my favorite limo entrances were probably the balloons. It kind of reminded me of Up, which is such a nostalgic movie, so immediately it was just such a feel good entrance,” she said of Hakeem.

Another memorable one was Jonathon, who wore a hospital gown (with the back open) and taped up his face in medical wrap for the majority of the episode. “I would definitely say the cheeky little entrance was a good one too. I was not expecting anybody to be naked,” Jenn told Us. “He was naked under there the whole time. It was quite a bold move.”

Jeremy, for his part, arrived in the sports car and said, “I know what they say about people who have those types of cars — overcompensating, but I wanted to let you know that, in fact, I have a really big … like, a really big penis.”

Of the comment, Jenn told Us: “My not-so-favorite limo entrance was someone telling me that they had a really big penis. I was like, ‘Whoa, too much too soon, buddy.'”

Jenn concluded to Us that she didn’t “have a strategy” when it came to night one or her role overall, but tried to embrace the “unique experience.”

“I don’t think many people go their lives dating 25 men at once, and so it’s not like I could read a self-help book about that or anything, but I really just tried to go into it being myself as most as I can and really just living in the moment with each of these men,” she explained. “I have to say, I think I did a really good job of just really focusing in on the conversations that were being had at the time and not letting my mind wander.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.