Another shot at his fantasy? The Bachelorette season 12’s Chase McNary got the hook during his fantasy-suite date with JoJo Fletcher, but he might get to return to the ABC dating franchise.

McNary told Entertainment Tonight — after his Bachelorette exit in the Monday, July 25, episode — that he has spoken to the show’s producers about starring as the season 21 Bachelor.

“The discussions are there,” the medical sales rep, 27, said. He also admitted to having reservations about becoming the primary rose distributor. “But I don’t know — there’s a lot of weight there.”

“There [are] a lot of expectations, and I’m not scared of it … but I definitely want to make the smart decision and the right decision before I totally accept that position,” McNary said. He added that it might be tough for him to open up about his emotions with 25 different women, given that it took him a while to share his innermost feelings with Fletcher, 25.

Fellow season 12 castoff Luke Pell told ET that he has also been weighing whether he wants to become the face of the franchise for next season.

“It’s a possibility,” the war veteran, 31, said. “I definitely would not pass on it!”

For her part, Fletcher told ET that both McNary (her second runner-up) and Pell (her fourth-place pick) are “phenomenal choices.”

“Both extremely good-looking, but besides that they are great guys,” the real estate developer continued.

Viewers will learn in the season 12 finale on Monday, August 1, whether Fletcher chooses Jordan Rodgers or Robby Hayes, at which point the guy she rejects will presumably also be in the running for Bachelor. (Fletcher herself was Ben Higgins’ season 20 runner-up, losing out to Lauren Bushnell for his affections.)

The Bachelorette season 12 finale airs on ABC Monday, August 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

