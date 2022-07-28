Bachelorette’s Jacob Apologizes for ‘Ignorant’ Comment About Gabby

Hard to watch back. Jacob Rapini is apologizing to Bachelorette Gabby Windey after he came under fire for how he spoke to the co-lead during the Monday, July 25, episode of the ABC series.

“End of the chapter but not the end of the romance novel📚 After watching yourself you realize so much of how you need to realign your approach. For me this experience was extremely testing mentally and emotionally,” the 27-year-old contestant began on Thursday, July 28, via Instagram. “If you watched episode 3 you know I used some choice wording when talking to a beautiful woman.”

During Monday’s episode, Jacob told Gabby, 31, that while she was “smoking” hot, if she was “the only person here, I don’t think I could have the heart to continue,” meaning he only wanted to pursue Rachel Recchia.

“I want to take this moment to apologize to @gabby.windey for not taking into consideration her feelings,” he continued via Instagram. “What I said was ignorant and not appropriate for the moment. I realized you don’t know what someone could be going through or where their headspace is at. Listening instead of explaining would have gone a lot further. Personally, I wouldn’t want anyone to say what I said to me.”

Jacob added that he has “no excuses” as ”what was said was said.”

He explained: “I can’t go back on the past. I can only learn [from] this moment to understand everyone deserves to be respected. We all make mistakes but as a man I won’t take this for granted. I wish Gabby all the best in her pursuit for love. I know she’ll find it :).”

Jacob concluded his post with a shout-out to both Gabby and Rachel, 26.

“I’d like to thank two Queens @pilot.rachel and @gabby.windey plus @bachelornation for giving me a once in a generation experience,” he wrote. “It was without a doubt life changing. I personally have a better understanding of how to exemplify sincerity and love whenever possible. ‘A heart full of faith is better than a soul full of doubt’ .. have faith💙💙.”

Jacob wasn’t the only one who spoke out amid backlash after Monday’s episode. Hayden Markowitz, who referred to Gabby as “rough around the edges,” admitted he regretted his remarks too.

“What a night, with so many emotions going on I have to say I have an overwhelming amount of respect for Gabby and Rachel. Looking back I can definitely say I may not be the most eloquent with words at times but I aimed my heart in the direction of my intentions,” Hayden, 29, said on Monday via Instagram.

While Jacob was sent home, Rachel gave Hayden a rose. “Extremely glad Rachel saw me for who I am inside and allowed me to continue the journey with her,” Hayden added.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

