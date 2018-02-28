Is Arie Luyendyk Jr. husband material? According to former Bachelor contestant Bekah M., he’s so not.

Bekah called her ex out in a Facebook Live interview with ET Monday, February 26. “No, [I don’t think he’s ready],” she said of the Bachelor’s insistence that he’s ready to settle down. “I think I’m more ready for marriage than Arie is, quite honestly. I don’t think Arie knows what he wants, and I don’t think he’s serious about being with one person for the rest of his life.”

The ABC reality show has been hinting at a huge twist ending to the otherwise calm season, and based on what Bekah revealed, she knows more than she’s letting on. “You’ll find out [why on] the rest of the season,” she added.

“I think Arie has a conflict between how he wants to present himself, and what kind of woman he thinks he should be with, and what kind of woman he knows he should be with, and then what he really wants,” the 22-year-old elaborated. “I mean, you just don’t change dating patterns you had for years and years at the drop of a hat because you’re on a TV show — that just doesn’t change overnight.”

Bekah’s statements come after fellow contestant Caroline Lunny lashed out at the Bachelor at the Women Tell All taping. “So, I mean this whole time you’ve said that you’re here because you’re trying to find a wife,” Caroline told him. “I know what you did, and I don’t know how you could do that. I just really don’t understand, but I really hope you found what you’re looking for.”

Us Weekly spoke exclusively to Caroline at the taping, where she revealed that she was “upset with him on behalf of a friend.” She explained, “I think we all want to have that moment where we’re like, ‘Hey, you f—ked over my friend, f—k you. I think everyone who has ever had a girlfriend crying on their couch eating Ben & Jerry’s has wanted to say that to the guy.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

