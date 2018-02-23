And they lived happily ever after! Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard got engaged on the Thursday, February 22, special of The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All, something she never imagined would happen.

“I get emotional talking about this, but I never thought I would have a wedding,” Clare, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively at the taping of World Tells All. “Before my dad passed away, we had our own little like father-daughter dance at home, when we knew he was going to pass away. After that, the wedding wasn’t important. I think that’s when your dad gives you away, and that’s, to me, old fashioned, but it’s how things go. So, I never thought I’d have a wedding!”

Clare first appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor, coming in second place. She went on to appear on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, but left broken hearted both times. Despite her past on television, though, she’s not counting out returning for a TV wedding.

“It’s a celebration of love. Who knows? I never thought it would happen for me. Even on the shows,” she admitted. “So, it’s not out of the picture for me.”

Benoit also shared with Us his process of picking out the ring – it wasn’t actually one that Neil Lane had offered. “He didn’t have the one I was looking for, so he built a custom one, which is amazing. It was exactly what I asked, and he did the best job ever,” the Canadian maître d’, 31, told Us. “It just blows my mind. It’s the first time I had to shop for this. It will be the last one, for sure. It’s kind of stressful, but I’m glad she likes it!”

With reporting by Emily Marcus.

