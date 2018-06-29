Backstreet’s back … and some MTV employees were caught unaware! As the Backstreet Boys headed to the TRL studio for a recent appearance, MTV had the boy band surprise unsuspecting employees in an elevator equipped with hidden cameras for a segment called “TRelevator.”

At first, it was just band member Brian Littrell in the elevator car, and his presence alone was enough to make three women starstruck. But then Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson hitched a ride, followed by A.J. McLean and Nick Carter. The sight of the fivesome stopped some MTV workers dead in their tracks, while others excitedly crowded into the car. With a full house, BSB treated these MTV employees to an impromptu concert of their hits “I Want It That Way,” “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” and “As Long As You Love Me.”

And while they were in New York City, the ‘90s stars also hit up The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, joining Fallon and The Roots in a “Classroom Instruments” rendition of “I Want It That Way” and performing their new single “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

The Backstreet Boys are hyping up their ninth studio album, which is due for release this fall and marks their first new music in five years.

“I think it’s just Backstreet Boys doing what we do best,” Littrell, 43, told NME of the new material. “We’re known as a vocal band first, so when you hear those signature sounds of us singing together, you know what it is. The production is obviously ever-changing, being that music evolves and goes through different fads, but it’s just good, timeless music. We like using both real instruments and sampled sounds, so it’s a mixture of both. It’s a well-rounded sound. When you hear us singing together, fortunately, you just know it’s the Backstreet Boys.”

