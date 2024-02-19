The British Academy of Film and Television Arts is speaking out after fans questioned Matthew Perry’s absence from the in memoriam segment during the 2024 British Academy Film Awards, also known as the BAFTAs.

Perry, who died at age 54 in October 2023, was not included in the in memoriam during the Sunday, February 18, awards show, which took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Fans weren’t pleased by the omission, with many social media users pointing out that Perry was also a film actor despite being best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends.

“I get that they will probably do a proper tribute at the TV BAFTAs, but a mention at least at the Film Awards would’ve been lovely,” one disappointed viewer wrote via X. “Having read his book, Matthew was proud to be asked to act in films and would’ve appreciated the recognition.”

After fan backlash, the Academy explained that Perry will indeed be honored during the BAFTA Television Awards, which will take place on Sunday, May 12. “Matthew Perry will be remembered in this year’s TV Awards ceremony,” read a message shared via the organization’s official X account on Sunday. The message also included a link to the BAFTA website’s official tribute to Perry.

Perry was previously honored during the 2023 Emmy Awards, which took place on January 15 after being pushed back from September 2023 because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. During that in memoriam segment, Charlie Puth was joined by The War and Treaty to perform Puth and Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” before the musicians transitioned into The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There for You.”

The track served as the theme song for Friends throughout its entire run from 1994 to 2004. Perry was the last celebrity to appear in the montage, to loud applause from the audience.

In December 2023, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that Perry died from “acute effects of ketamine.” A toxicology report also listed drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine (which is used to treat opioid use) as contributing factors. Perry’s death was ruled an accident.

Shortly after Perry’s death, his Friends costars — Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — shared a joint tribute to their late colleague.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” they said in a statement. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”