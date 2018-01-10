He’s got the moves! Barack Obama shared a story about dancing on the same stage as Prince on the upcoming first episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

The former president will be the first guest on David Letterman’s new Netflix project, and it will be Obama’s first talk show appearance since leaving the White House in January 2016. The streaming service shared a first look at the episode on Wednesday, January 10. In the video, the politician shared the funny anecdote about his 16-year-old daughter Sasha making him show off his “dad” dance moves in front of the “Purple Rain” crooner.

“This was probably three or four months before he died,” Obama, 56, says in the clip about the late singer. “And Prince asked Sasha to come up and dance, and she’s an excellent dancer. Then Sasha pulls me up, which surprises me because she always mocks my dancing.”

Obama recalls holding himself back so that things didn’t get out of hand. “I have ‘dad moves.’ And I think the key is what we call ‘staying in the pocket,’” he says, making the audience laugh. “Right? You gotta stay in the pocket because I think everybody here knows dads who get out of the pocket, and they’re trying stuff that they can’t really pull off. They start doing like karate kicks and all kinds of stuff.”

“Really? Karate kicks?” the former Late Show host asks.

“Is that one of the things you do?” Obama responds, and Letterman, 70, bursts out into laughter.

The Netflix project is the first for Letterman since he left late-night in 2015. The show will feature interviews with big name guests including George Clooney, Jay-Z, Malala Yousafzai, Howard Stern and Tina Fey.

The first episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will be available for streaming on Netflix on Friday, January 12.

